Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 829,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 549,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $178.51 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.