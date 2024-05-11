Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 829,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 549,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $178.51 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on BA
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Dividend King?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.