Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.40. 347,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,658. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $191.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.42 and a 200 day moving average of $170.02. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

