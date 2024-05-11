Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,193,000 after buying an additional 240,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,934,000 after buying an additional 192,408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.14. 679,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,678. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

