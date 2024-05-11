Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical accounts for about 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

NYSE EMN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.03. 935,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,056. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $102.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

