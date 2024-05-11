Principal Street Partners LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Bell Bank grew its position in Walmart by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. 12,356,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

