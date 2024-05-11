Principal Street Partners LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,551 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after acquiring an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after acquiring an additional 408,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,721. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

