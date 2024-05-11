Principal Street Partners LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,881 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.47. 334,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,642. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

