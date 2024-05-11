Principal Street Partners LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 47.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after purchasing an additional 804,634 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.67. 2,912,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,688. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total transaction of $4,179,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,632,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,745,272.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,363,398.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total transaction of $4,179,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,632,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,745,272.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 624,193 shares of company stock worth $182,005,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

