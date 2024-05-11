Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Telefónica stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. 403,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,095. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

