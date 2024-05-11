Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Telefónica Stock Performance
Telefónica stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. 403,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,095. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Telefónica
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.