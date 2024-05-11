Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Tesla by 15.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Tesla by 82.1% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $26,665,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.47. 72,627,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,518,592. The company has a market cap of $537.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.