Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.61. 755,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

