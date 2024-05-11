Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,393 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.77. 5,060,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,997. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

