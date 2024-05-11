Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.57. The stock had a trading volume of 859,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.10. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

