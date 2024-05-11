Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,989 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,539,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 167.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Novartis Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.10. 1,843,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,660. The firm has a market cap of $208.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.