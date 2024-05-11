Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 12,164 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,233. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

