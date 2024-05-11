Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 13,593 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $11,370,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 14,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.29. 18,740,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,197,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.93 and a 1-year high of $176.42.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

