Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,681,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 107,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.74. 3,347,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.83 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.