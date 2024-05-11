Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 450 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $288,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 108.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 593,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,981.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,981.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRIM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.14. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

