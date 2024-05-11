Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 6,578 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 642,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,372. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

