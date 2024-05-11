Principal Street Partners LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,589. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

