Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $74.53. 45,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $69.93 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

