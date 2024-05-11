Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $6,034,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 134,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,648,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,405,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $465.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

