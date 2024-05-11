Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $280.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $247.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

