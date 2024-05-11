Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 14,368 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,782,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,822,000 after purchasing an additional 136,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

