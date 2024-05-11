Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $189.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.26 and a 200 day moving average of $173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

