Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 80,579 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 257.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,579 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 4.76% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FICS stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.