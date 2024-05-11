Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.77% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 199.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

