Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 4.72% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 864,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 57,249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period.

FDV opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

