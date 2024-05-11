Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

