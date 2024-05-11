Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

