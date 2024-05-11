Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 34,110 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

