Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,563 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

