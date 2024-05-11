Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 262 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in United Rentals by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,713 shares of company stock worth $6,747,384. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $698.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $683.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.91 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

