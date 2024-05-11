ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

ACDC stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.76. ProFrac has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $489.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.17 million. ProFrac had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in ProFrac by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 56.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

