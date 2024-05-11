Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.8 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.680 EPS.
Progyny Price Performance
Progyny stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
