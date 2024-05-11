Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.8 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.680 EPS.

Progyny stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.11.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

