Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16 to $0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million to $310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.76 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.680 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $27.53 on Friday. Progyny has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

