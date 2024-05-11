ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
PRQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.60.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 431.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
