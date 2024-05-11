Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 30,600 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARAGet Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $94,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,531,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,823,861.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TARA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.00. 922,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.80. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARAFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TARA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

