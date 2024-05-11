Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 30,600 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $94,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,531,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,823,861.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TARA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.00. 922,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.80. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TARA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TARA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

