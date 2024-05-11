PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 2,200 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $71,463.26.

PubMatic Stock Up 0.1 %

PUBM opened at $22.49 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $3,701,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in PubMatic by 48.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PubMatic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

