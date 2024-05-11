Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOSS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 178.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 9,916.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Featured Stories

