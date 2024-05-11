Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Montauk Renewables, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montauk Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Montauk Renewables’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

MNTK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

MNTK opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $670.71 million, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of -0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at about $389,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

