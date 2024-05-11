Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp Raised by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Shares of USAS opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.79% and a negative net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 22.5% during the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,863,500 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 2.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 880,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 117,214 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

