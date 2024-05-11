Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Newpark Resources, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newpark Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NR

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.96 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.