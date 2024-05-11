Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for K-Bro Linen Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

KBL opened at C$35.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$370.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$28.21 and a 1-year high of C$37.04.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.21). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of C$82.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.10 million.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.