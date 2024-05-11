Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRP
TC Energy Price Performance
NYSE TRP opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.85.
TC Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.
Institutional Trading of TC Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TC Energy
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.