Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

