Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.08

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.08 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 25994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Q2 Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $46,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $767,595.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $46,602.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,500.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,935 shares of company stock worth $7,836,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

