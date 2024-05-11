Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Issued By Sidoti Csr

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ARC Document Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ARC Document Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $120.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.68.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,494,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 556,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 252.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

