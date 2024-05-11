Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. Raised by Cormark (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.25.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$10.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The firm has a market cap of C$8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.02. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$10.88.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. 15.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.