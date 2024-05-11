Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Cut by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCRN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 305.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 87.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

