Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted by Analyst

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 4.0 %

LINC opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news,

In other news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $260,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

